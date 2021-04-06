Wheat markets are watching the latest North African wheat tenders, and they are cheaper than they were in March, John Payne of Daniels Trading said. “Egypt was in the market for new crop product this am, the first tender of the new marketing year,” Payne said. “It is much cheaper than current old crop contracts, but well above where the harvest pricing lows made going back to 2015 (below $180).”
May wheat “may be able to hold steady with help from other markets,” CHS Hedging said. However, conditions are favorable “and demand is relatively low,” they said.
