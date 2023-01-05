People are also reading…
“MPLS and Chicago wheat made their lows in morning trade while KC didn’t start to recover until about 11am,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “KC and Chicago were near Doji patterns, suggesting we could see some follow-through to the upside. Paris March futures formed a reversal higher. Export sales of Wheat are estimated at 200 tmt to 675 tmt.”
“US SRW export prices are near EU but HRW is still well above EU,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “US plains remain dry. US wheat future are at 3 week lows… Matif wheat futures are also at 2 week lows. Wheat followed lower energy prices and concern about drop in US/Global economy.”