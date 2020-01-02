Wheat continues to find support with world production concerns, Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. The market is still garnering support from hopes of U.S. wheat being purchased by China. However, she said the prices took a hit at the end of the day, as profit-taking entered the market before the close.
The higher trade may be “linked in part to a pickup in global trade and lack of new producer selling,” ADM Investor Services said. “Low volume trade and interest in open interest could also suggest increase in technical buying.”
