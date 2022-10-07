 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wheat

“Canada has produced a good wheat crop as well as Australia but without enough supply from the U.S., Ukraine, and Russia, global supplies are shaping up to be very tight,” Total Farm Marketing said.

Wheat markets got a boost from lower than expected Ukraine wheat crop figures. They reported 19.2 mmt, down from last year’s 33 mmt. USDA’s estimate for the country was for 20.5 mmt.

