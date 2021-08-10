Record wheat production is expected to stay in the USDA report, with lower ending stocks predicted, said Total Farm Marketing.
Traders are concerned the COVID pandemic has returned in full force due to the Delta variant, said Jack Scoville of Price Futures Group. Dry weather in southern Russia as well as the northern U.S. Great Plains and Canadian Prairies remains a supportive feature in the market. Likewise, extreme cold in South America places winter crops in trouble in Brazil and Paraguay.
