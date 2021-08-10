 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wheat

Wheat

Record wheat production is expected to stay in the USDA report, with lower ending stocks predicted, said Total Farm Marketing.

Traders are concerned the COVID pandemic has returned in full force due to the Delta variant, said Jack Scoville of Price Futures Group. Dry weather in southern Russia as well as the northern U.S. Great Plains and Canadian Prairies remains a supportive feature in the market. Likewise, extreme cold in South America places winter crops in trouble in Brazil and Paraguay.

Check your area cash bids for grains.

Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.

Grain futures prices, links to charts.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

US demand is weak, offset by booming global wheat demand, said Total Farm Marketing.

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Wheat markets are holding their gains, but sit just above recent lows with Chicago the first to dip under its 10-day moving average, said Kevi…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Wheat was lower on follow-through selling from Wednesday, The Hightower Report said. The market is at a four-session low, but technical indica…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Wheat followed the “bearish trend” in corn today, Total Farm Marketing said. However, export demand is strong, they said, and production conti…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Price action in Chicago and KC contracts is holding onto the top side of the psychological level of $7.00 after retesting the previous week’s …

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Winter wheat markets went up earlier in the day, then came back and finished the day lower yesterday, said Joe Vaclacik of Standard Grain. “Th…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Wheat markets were lower as Minneapolis was the “biggest loser” overall as harvest season gets moving. “Activity was light, as the market rema…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Much of the strength this week stems from the production issues coming out of Russia as SovEcon reduces its crop 8.6 million metric tons below…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News