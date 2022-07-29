 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wheat

Uncertainty over the ability of Ukraine to export wheat through the Black Sea is keeping traders on edge as relatively wide price swings play out on almost a daily basis, Total Farm Marketing said this morning.

Wheat is in the position for a recovery bounce, The Hightower Report said today.

The spring wheat tour wrapped up yesterday. The tour yield average was 49.1 bu./acre for hard red spring wheat. “That is the highest tour average since 2015 but second highest on record,” Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging said today.

