Uncertainty over the ability of Ukraine to export wheat through the Black Sea is keeping traders on edge as relatively wide price swings play out on almost a daily basis, Total Farm Marketing said this morning.
Wheat is in the position for a recovery bounce, The Hightower Report said today.
The spring wheat tour wrapped up yesterday. The tour yield average was 49.1 bu./acre for hard red spring wheat. “That is the highest tour average since 2015 but second highest on record,” Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging said today.