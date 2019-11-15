Wheat is still dealing with large global supplies and there are consistent disappointing U.S. exports, Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. “Additional pressure comes from spillover weakness in corn,” she said.
“Like the corn market, a lack of new positive news and expectations that a strong dollar will continue to see the U.S. lose out on export business elsewhere is keeping pressure on prices today,” Stewart-Peterson said.
