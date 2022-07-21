People are also reading…
Traders on Thursday continued to watch to see if Ukrainian exports will resume. “Futures were lower in all three markets today as technical pressure/funds liquidate positions in hopes Ukraine resumes exports,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “The IGC said today in their latest report that they predict world production falling to 770 MMT, similar to the USDA.”
Overseas news continues to impact the markets. “Egypt booked 640,000 MT of wheat from France and Russia after citing the Western Hemisphere as too expensive for their earlier tender,” Brugler Marketing said. "Europe remains in a record setting heat wave, though crop damage reports are just rough estimates at this point.”