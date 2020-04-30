Chicago wheat continues to see technical weakness and pressure on prices, as they’ve dipped below their “key, long-term moving average” this week, Total Farm Marketing said. “That market may be poised to test the March low.”
Lower trade again is expected today for wheat, Michaela White of CHS Hedging said. “The weather in Europe and the Black Sea remains favorable,” she said.
