After yesterday’s mid-session turnaround, wheat markets have been quiet this morning to open Thursday’s trade. Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging said the rallies have been fund-driven, which as the market a little bit nervous. “Forward direction will be driven by what the funds decide to do,” he said.
A short term peak may be in place, based on yesterday’s reversal, The Hightower Report said, but the bull spread is still supporting the market. “New crop fundamentals are supportive,” they said.
