“Wheat futures traded higher today, as the sharply lower dollar helps the competitiveness of U.S. wheat,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said. “Traders are still on the lookout for any news about the UN grain corridor deal. UN aid chief Griffiths said he is ‘relatively optimistic’ that the grain export deal will be extended next month.”
"Wheat may be hitting some support levels, and today’s higher close might be the first sign of a turnaround,” Total Farm Marketing said. “There has not been much news to move the market recently, which may, in part, have contributed to the grind lower. However, in general, the market seems to be in a wait and see mode.”