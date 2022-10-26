 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wheat

People are also reading…

“Wheat futures traded higher today, as the sharply lower dollar helps the competitiveness of U.S. wheat,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said. “Traders are still on the lookout for any news about the UN grain corridor deal. UN aid chief Griffiths said he is ‘relatively optimistic’ that the grain export deal will be extended next month.”

"Wheat may be hitting some support levels, and today’s higher close might be the first sign of a turnaround,” Total Farm Marketing said. “There has not been much news to move the market recently, which may, in part, have contributed to the grind lower. However, in general, the market seems to be in a wait and see mode.”

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wheat

“Wheat futures are lower this morning as futures this week have struggled to maintain any positive momentum this week,” said Bryant Sanderson …

Wheat

According to Ami Heesch, the wheat market is trading lower on possibly extending the safe passage agreement for Ukraine shipments and US dolla…

Wheat

“Wheat futures ended lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Weekly wheat exports were only 4 mln bu. vs 7 last year. Season t…

Wheat

Wheat markets are lower “on lack of demand and forecasts suggesting rain for the U.S. and Argentina,” CHS Hedging said. Winter wheat seedings …

Wheat

Wheat markets are higher again this morning, as continued dryness in the Southern plains affects the crop, CHS Hedging said. “The northern pla…

Wheat

“There was mediocre strength found across the wheat closes as there were a few supportive points today,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. …

Wheat

So far this week the news out of Russia and Ukraine would lead you to believe that wheat should be trading higher as Russian actions have put …

Wheat

“The wheat market traded lower on another dismal week of export sales, ongoing shipments from Ukraine and forecasts for rain across the US Sou…

Wheat

“Futures closed red across the board as the short-term pressure continues to pull the market lower,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “The…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News