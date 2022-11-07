 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wheat

People are also reading…

The Black Sea corridor, dryness in Argentina, wheat quality issues in Australia, and dry weather in the U.S. wheat growing areas offer support, but the low wheat prices in Russia offer resistance, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said in his daily report on grains this morning.

All three wheat classes are trading neutral this morning as wheat remains volatile. Headlines will remain the major component of daily price action, Patti Uhrich said in her outlook this morning.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wheat

Wheat futures are sharply lower this morning on reports that Ukraine grain exports will cross the Black Sea Corridor on Thursday, Steve Freed …

Wheat

Ideas are that weak demand can continue due in part to the stronger US Dollar, according to Jack Scoville of The Price Futures Group.

Wheat

Australia and Argentina are showing concerns about their wheat crop, giving strong prices support to the market overnight. “Prices drew additi…

Wheat

Wheat markets were sharply higher yesterday and trends turned up on the daily charts on news that Russia had suspended its participation in th…

Wheat

BAGE lowered their estimate of Argentina’s wheat crop 1.2 mmt, to 14 mmt due to frosts earlier this week. Meanwhile, in the U.S., KC wheat has…

Wheat

“Weekly USDA Export Sales data had 348,000 MT sold during the week of Oct. 27,” Brugler Marketing said. “That was down by 45% through the week…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News