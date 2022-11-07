People are also reading…
The Black Sea corridor, dryness in Argentina, wheat quality issues in Australia, and dry weather in the U.S. wheat growing areas offer support, but the low wheat prices in Russia offer resistance, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said in his daily report on grains this morning.
All three wheat classes are trading neutral this morning as wheat remains volatile. Headlines will remain the major component of daily price action, Patti Uhrich said in her outlook this morning.