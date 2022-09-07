People are also reading…
“Futures caught fire today after comments from President Putin over the export deal with Ukraine, suggesting he may want to revise the current deal,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “This caused KC and Chicago wheat to break out of their ranges but then settled back within them.”
Putin’s comments helped push U.S. wheat markets higher. “Putin claimed Ukraine exports are going to the EU and other western nations not to the poor African/Asian countries that are facing shortages and he wants a full review of the export corridor agreement,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said.