Wheat

A two-week pull back from new highs in the dollar is viewed as supportive for the wheat complex as prices try to recover from yesterday’s price drop that bruised the technical picture and may have left the markets oversold, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. “Global demand stays strong, even if US wheat continues to be left out due to being over-priced,” he said.

The wheat market was mixed overnight with pressure coming from technicals and weakness in the row crops, while strength is coming from crop losses in the U.S., Canada, Russia, and Kazakhstan, said Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging.

CropWatch Weekly Update

