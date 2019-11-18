Mark Hanson of CHS Hedging said that wheat quality seems to be the main driver as the market tries to blend its way to adequate supplies.
Like the corn market, a lack of new positive news and expectations that a strong dollar will continue to see the U.S. lose out on export business elsewhere is keeping pressure on prices today, according to Stewart-Peterson. A poor export sales figure at 8.8 million suggests that end users are turning elsewhere, as was noted this week with Egypt buying from different origins other than the U.S.