Wheat had a smaller than expected acreage number in USDA’s Thursday report, while stocks were also on the bullish side, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. Wheat is higher but following corn and will continue to be pushed and pulled by peace/war headlines from Ukraine.
Wheat prices were initially working lower overnight, but bargain buying ensued and has prices double digits higher so far this morning, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing.
Check your area cash bids for grains.
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.