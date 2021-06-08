Winter wheat markets are following corn’s lead, Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging said. He said to expect stronger trade today, but northern markets are likely to be volatile.
Kansas is seeing some “fantastic” winter wheat conditions, John Payne of Daniels Trading said. That is offsetting some of the Minneapolis bullishness, “and the fact it is raining right now in North Dakota,” he said.
