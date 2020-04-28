Western Europe is going through the driest spring since 1979 according to a crop monitoring service from the EU, which has impacted planting and emergence. That could negate any expectations for a production increase in the wheat market, allowing for higher trade in the U.S., Michaela White of CHS Hedging said.
“Global wheat prices softened with improved weather forecasts in Europe bringing potential for much need rainfall and now there is talk that Russia will export more wheat this season than expected after reaching their second quarter export quota of 7 million tons,” Total Farm Marketing said.
Check your area cash bids for grains
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.