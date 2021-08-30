 Skip to main content
Wheat

StatsCan is estimating the Canadian wheat crop to come in around 22.9 mmt, about 1 mmt lower than USDA estimates, Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said. However, despite a stronger day on the open, the lower corn and soybean markets weighed down.

Early forecasts for the U.S. southern plains are showing the fall and spring weather could be warmer and drier than normal, ADM Investor Services said.

Grain futures prices

