Analysts were watching for the impact of the upcoming report. “Wednesday’s WASDE report is anticipated to increase U.S. and global production numbers,” Stewart-Peterson said. “If that were not to happen, that in itself might give wheat a minor bump this week. Global expectations continue to improve.”
“Estimates ahead of the Crop Progress report are 90% of winter wheat harvest completed and 14% of national spring wheat cut,” Brugler Marketing said. “A Bloomberg survey of analysts shows the average estimate for U.S. wheat production is 1.832 bbu, with 1.218 bbu winter wheat. The average estimate for world wheat stocks is about 314.7 MMT.”