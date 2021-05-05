Wheat is still gaining strength from the corn market “and growing interest from the livestock sector,” Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. She said as corn rises, wheat should rise as well.
Minneapolis wheat “is the strong wheat market,” John Payne of Daniels Trading said as weather is driving prices higher. “These guys are getting to market probably earlier than they ever have and that’s concerning to me, specifically if we have acreage down as well.”
