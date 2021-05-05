 Skip to main content
Wheat

  • Updated

Wheat is still gaining strength from the corn market “and growing interest from the livestock sector,” Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. She said as corn rises, wheat should rise as well.

Minneapolis wheat “is the strong wheat market,” John Payne of Daniels Trading said as weather is driving prices higher. “These guys are getting to market probably earlier than they ever have and that’s concerning to me, specifically if we have acreage down as well.”

Check your area cash bids for grains

Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.

Grain futures prices

CropWatch Weekly Update

