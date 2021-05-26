“Wheat struggled to regain the ground that was lost early on, as all three classes settled in the red for the day,” John Wesley Willson, with CHS Hedging, said. “The story is beginning to get old, but quality rains in both the HRW and SRW growing regions, as well as scattered showers in spring wheat country have tempered any fears of substantial production loss for the time being.”
"Wheat futures traded mixed to lower. Higher US Dollar and lower World wheat prices continues to weigh on prices,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Recent steep drop in corn futures also offers resistance to wheat futures. This week USDA higher US SRW crop ratings and improved US south plains weather weighed on prices."