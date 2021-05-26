 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wheat

Wheat

“Wheat struggled to regain the ground that was lost early on, as all three classes settled in the red for the day,” John Wesley Willson, with CHS Hedging, said. “The story is beginning to get old, but quality rains in both the HRW and SRW growing regions, as well as scattered showers in spring wheat country have tempered any fears of substantial production loss for the time being.”

"Wheat futures traded mixed to lower. Higher US Dollar and lower World wheat prices continues to weigh on prices,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Recent steep drop in corn futures also offers resistance to wheat futures. This week USDA higher US SRW crop ratings and improved US south plains weather weighed on prices."

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

  • Updated

“Mixed today with the winter wheat markets a penny lower while the spring wheat was positive with the July contract finishing back above the $…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

KC and Chicago wheat contracts made new lows overnight, Jim Warren of CHS Hedging said. The drought monitor has not eased in the pacific north…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

  • Updated

“Greener conditions” are prevailing in wheat as Kansas wheat yields are “shaping up to be the highest in the 20-year history of the wheat qual…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

“Wheat futures traded lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Improving weather in US HRW crop area especially KS and higher t…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

The first day of the Wheat Quality Council’s Kansas tour “found yields above-average and well above 2019,” John Payne of Daniels Trading said.…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

“The market is eager to see just how much rain will fall” as forecasts show more coming in heavy crop areas this week, CHS Hedging said. The r…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

“All three classes of wheat traded lower to begin the week as moisture accumulated across many of the growing regions throughout last week and…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News