Wheat markets saw mostly weaker trade on the overnight session, before export sales came this morning about as expected for this year and a little lower than expected for next year. Export sales for 2019/20 were at 203,500 MT compared to estimates of between 100,000-300,000 MT. For 2020/21, sales were 149,800 MT compared to higher estimates of 150,000-300,000 MT, Nick Paumen said.
As for current production, much of the HRW winter wheat belt is expected to receive moderate to heavy rains in the next 3 days, Paumen said.
“With the bearish USDA report, good weather and a strong U.S. dollar, the trend should remain down,” said The Hightower Report.