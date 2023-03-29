Related to this story

Most Popular

Wheat

Wheat markets rally to start the day. “The wheat futures market is up by double digits so far,” Alan Brugler of Barchart, said early this morning.

Wheat

U.S. wheat stocks are at 15 year lows and the EU has the second lowest stocks in more than 20 years, according to Total Farm Marketing.

Wheat

There is talk that Russia may begin restricting wheat exports to fill their reserves, which would be supportive for futures, according to Tota…

Wheat

“The wheat market lost most all its early strength with Chicago in the red and Mpls/KC well off their highs,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, sa…

Wheat

Wheat prices rallied on Friday and kept that momentum into Monday, CHS Hedging said. “The SRW wheat crop in the U.S. remains in good shape, ex…