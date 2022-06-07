 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wheat

Rains are slowing harvest “and raising concern over the quality in Kansas,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Price volatility eased overnight as the trade digests Russia’s intentions in the ongoing war against Ukraine.”

“Headlines out of Ukraine are focusing on possible opening of ports and there are no new attacks from Russia, so wheat futures are heading lower,” CHS Hedging said.

Grain futures prices

