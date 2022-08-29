 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wheat

Wheat futures continue to remain range bound. The biggest bearish influence is lower Russian wheat export prices. For the bulls, wheat is supported by the fact that the world exporters stocks to use ratio is record low, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.

Futures are seeing some selling pressure as Ukraine continues to see exports roll out and a very strong U.S. dollar is hurting exports, Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging said.

