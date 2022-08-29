Wheat futures continue to remain range bound. The biggest bearish influence is lower Russian wheat export prices. For the bulls, wheat is supported by the fact that the world exporters stocks to use ratio is record low, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.
Futures are seeing some selling pressure as Ukraine continues to see exports roll out and a very strong U.S. dollar is hurting exports, Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging said.
People are also reading…
Check your area cash bids for grains.
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.