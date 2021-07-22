 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wheat

Wheat

“Severe drought has slashed expected U.S. spring wheat output to a three-decade low and across the border on the Canadian Prairies, crops are in similarly tough shape,” Total Farm Marketing said. “With little relief in sight, production forecasts should fall, and other global export markets will likely have to pick up Canada’s slack.”

Wheat markets have now moved back to their upward channel in Minneapolis, Jim Warren of CHS Hedging said. Open interest in the Minneapolis market continues to rise as record rainfall in Germany and China is raising concerns about those countries’ overall wheat quality during harvest season.

Check your area cash bids for grains

Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.

Grain futures prices

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

The hotter, drier forecast did provide support for wheat markets, which went higher Friday. “Wheat was higher led by Minneapolis wheat sharply…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Wheat futures soared overnight, led by new contract highs in Minneapolis spring wheat contracts amid harsh weather conditions, according to To…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

The wheat market “is trying to price itself out of feed rations,” Total Farm Marketing said. Profit-taking hit Minneapolis as some small rains…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Northwestern US plains are bracing for triple digit temps while rains are headed for soft wheat areas where crops can’t tolerate much more rai…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News