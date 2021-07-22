“Severe drought has slashed expected U.S. spring wheat output to a three-decade low and across the border on the Canadian Prairies, crops are in similarly tough shape,” Total Farm Marketing said. “With little relief in sight, production forecasts should fall, and other global export markets will likely have to pick up Canada’s slack.”
Wheat markets have now moved back to their upward channel in Minneapolis, Jim Warren of CHS Hedging said. Open interest in the Minneapolis market continues to rise as record rainfall in Germany and China is raising concerns about those countries’ overall wheat quality during harvest season.
