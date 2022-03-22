Wheat futures are higher across all three classes of the market as fighting in Ukraine is adding risk premium into the market, Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging said.
Wheat futures are trading in a wide range overnight, Blue Line Futures said. “The liquidity is non-existent, making it difficult for traders to trade this market with any conviction,” Blue Line Futures said.
