Wheat moved lower Wednesday on technical action and demand concerns. “The wheat market traded lower on technical selling, a firm US dollar and continued lack of demand for US wheat,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “HRW areas expected to receive beneficial moisture over the next couple of weeks.”
“Unexpected rains in Argentina, weak demand and higher interest rates all weighed on commodity valuations,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Scattered rains have benefited areas of Central and Northern Argentina much of the day. While overall coverage and rainfall totals aren’t significant, any moisture was more than expected and much welcomed.”