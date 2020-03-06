CHS Hedging says wheat markets were mixed overnight, with Chicago and Kansas City trading lower and Minneapolis trading slightly higher. “Estimates for next week’s March supply and demand report peg U.S wheat ending stocks at 0.944 bb, compared to 0.940 in February,” they said.
TFM Marketing says wheat futures are called mixed to lower as a risk-off attitude influences the market place. Yesterday's export sales figure was neutral. Prices are flat to 2 cents lower this morning except for nearby Kansas City wheat.