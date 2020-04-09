The wheat market is being pulled higher by the Kansas City markets, as the southern plains deal with an “adverse weather outlook,” Joe Lardy of CHS Hedging said. He noted that dry weather in Europe is also causing concern about wheat production.
Weather rallies can be difficult to buy, John Payne of Daniels Trading said, but any issues seen in the Black Sea or Chicago regions “should cause those markets to rally hard,” he said.
Check your area cash bids for grains
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.