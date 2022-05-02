 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wheat

New crop Matif market are making new highs as world wheat import demand is expected to increase and lower Black Sea exports could shift demand to the European Union, said Matt Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. India and Pakistan is hot and India’s wheat crop is in decline. A dry United States hard red winter wheat area could shrink the crop size.

An unusually early, record-shattering heat wave in India has reduced wheat yields, raising questions about how the country will balance its domestic needs with ambitions to increase exports and make up for shortfalls due to Russia’s war in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.

CropWatch Weekly Update

