“Prices retreated midday on position squaring ahead of tomorrow’s USDA Supply and Demand report,” CHS Hedging said. “The wheat market closed mixed with Mpls weaker on a bout of profit taking and beneficial rains in the Northern Plains this week.”
“There has been some talk that USDA could drop their estimate of Europe and Black Sea crop production,” ADM Investor Services said. “Russia, Ukraine and Kazakhstan weather forecast is dry. Still the changes may not be enough to lower World record wheat stocks enough to push futures higher.”
