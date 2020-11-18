“Wheat futures traded higher. Lower Dollar and higher corn prices offered support,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Wheat futures continue to be supported by forecast of dry weather in parts of Russia and US south plains… Virus is still raising concern about lower US/global demand for food as countries go to restaurant lockdowns.”
“The 8-14 day outlook shows increased chances for above normal temps as we head to December, with below normal chances for precipitation,” Brugler Marketing said. “Japan is tendering for 102,000 MT of wheat. Taiwan issued a tender for 82,220 MT of U.S. wheat, with a deadline of Nov 25.”