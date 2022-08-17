People are also reading…
“The wheat market was under pressure today, in part due to a canceled tender by Iraq for 50,000 mt of US wheat,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Heavy rains expected across the southern U.S. HRW Wheat Belt over the next seven days also added to the bearish tone. With amounts expected between 2-4 inches, that moisture will be a big help for the soils.”
“The wheat market continues its fit on chatter that Iraq canceled their wheat tender,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices drew additional pressure from news of another 5 vessels heading to a Ukraine port for loading wheat, corn, and sunflower oil (up to 70,000 tonnes of products).”