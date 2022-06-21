Unfounded talk of higher Ukraine and Russia wheat exports with improving U.S. and Canada HRS weather meant world buyers remain reluctant buyers near term in hopes for lower prices, and exporters supply replenishment has weighed on futures, according to Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.
The selling has pushed the wheat market down to the lowest level since April 4, as good weather for harvest and for other crops added to the negative tone, according to The Hightower Report.
Check your area cash bids for grains.
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.