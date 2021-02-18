 Skip to main content
Wheat

The Ag Outlook forum estimated wheat planted acres for the 2021/22 year at 45.0 mln.

There were ideas today of the winter storm doing damage to the U.S. wheat crop, which supported the market, ADM Investor Services said. As weather warms and snow melts, the market will be able to see if there is any more damage from the frigid temperatures.

“The USDA Outlook Forum did little to provide direction as their estimate came in lower than the average trade estimate,” CHS Hedging said. “It stays at fairly low acres from price advantages from corn and oilseed crops.”

Grain futures prices

