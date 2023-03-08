“The wheat markets were mostly lower with the Minneapolis and Chicago markets double-digits lower,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “The KC market was mixed with the nearby May a penny higher while the rest of the curve was lower. WASDE report today didn’t show much for the wheat market to trade as little was changed.”
“USDA’s WASDE report made no domestic changes to wheat’s balance sheet,” Brugler Marketing said. “Globally, they raised production by 5.14 MMT with 1 for Australia (to 39 MMT), 1 to India (to 104), and 2.4 MMT to Kazakhstan (16.4). Wheat stocks fell by 2 MMT to 267.2 MMT as USDA back adjusted carry-in and global domestic use was higher.”
