Wheat

Wheat is trading at a much wider pocket than traders would like to see, Blue Line Futures said. “We have not gotten an updated Commitment of T…

Wheat

Wheat fell to 17-month lows as lower Russia export prices continue to weigh on futures. U.S. wheat exports also remain slow, Steve Freed of AD…

Wheat

Wheat markets rebounded slight, “stopping their slide,” CHS Hedging said. Russia’s wheat crop was reduced by 700,000 tonnes due to the weather…

Wheat

“Wheat fell apart today in large part due to heavy fund selling causing May Chi to close below its 7-dollar support to its lowest levels in a …

Wheat

“Wheat followed through on yesterday’s bullish Russia headlines, with May KC up 9 ¾ and Minneapolis up 12 ¾. Chicago and Matif wheat were up a…