“The wheat market saw a bit of strength today after recent weakness and a fair piece of demand for wheat,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “The US may not have gotten the business, but it does help chip away at the large world stocks we have currently. Prices drew additional support from lack of farmer selling as the spring wheat harvest picks up this week.”
Grain Britain could be looking at a very reduced wheat harvest, and U.S. wheat sales had bounced back from the previous week. “Talk that UK harvest could fall by 33% or the lowest since the early 1980s,” Stewart-Peterson said. “US sold 523,000 tonnes of wheat for the week ending August 13, up 42% from last week but down 8% from the previous 4-week average.”