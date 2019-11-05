Wheat markets are trading a few cents higher overnight due to supportive demand in the world market, said Murphy. She said she expects that trade to continue as “world demand picks up again and Russia seems to be losing its dominance in the world market.”
USDA reports winter wheat planting at 89% planted, slightly ahead of the 88% planted 5-year average. Winter wheat emergence is reported at 71% emerged, vs the 5-year average of 74%.
The Hightower Report says December wheat remains in a short-term downtrend, but remains above the key moving average support near 501 ¾.