“Wheat futures traded lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “…This week, most look for USDA to show a slight increase in US 2020 winter wheat crop ratings. Interesting to note that crop scouts and farmers walking through wheat fields in KS and OK are finding signs that the earlier freeze may have caused more damage than expected.”
Weather and energy markets helped pull wheat markets lower, along with lower days from other crops. “The wheat market was weaker in sympathy with the row crop and the energy market,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices drew additional pressure from improving chances for rain across Europe.