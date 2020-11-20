Wheat futures prices are a function of world weather and Black Sea exports, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. Talk of rains over the next two weeks across the U.S. Southern Plains offers resistance. Russia farmer and commercial selling increased on talk that domestic prices could drop if government imposes and export tax or quota. Russia weather is turning colder, which rises the risk of winterkill.
Australian wheat production is estimated at 32 to 34 million metric tons, said Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging.. This compares to ABARES and the USDA estimate at 28.5 million tons.