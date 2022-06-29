People are also reading…
“The wheat market finished the day mixed with Mpls lagging KC and Chicago,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices drew pressure from favorable weather conditions and a significant increase in Russian exports. Egypt continues to work out the finer details of this week’s tender. The US is not competitive in the world wheat market.”
"Wheat prices ended lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Managed funds are positioning themselves for tomorrow’s USDA report. Some wheat selling is noted after there were no US wheat offers for the Egyptian tender. French wheat is the lowest. There was talk that lack of US gulf export capacity may have limited US wheat offers to Egypt.”