Ukraine says Russia is stalling ships leaving their ports, with inspections taking 10-15 days. The number of ships waiting in Ukrainian ports has risen to a record high 120, said Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging.
“Grain is still slowly moving out of Ukraine, but traders will likely be more skeptical that exports will continue,” he said.
Further, the bombing of a bridge in Crimea adds to talk that now Russia may not extend Ukraine’s corridor export deal, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said.
People are also reading…
Check your area cash bids for grains.
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.