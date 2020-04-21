Wheat continues forging its own path this morning, says Brugler Marketing, following yesterday’s double-digit gains with 1 to 2 cent gains in the winter wheat contracts.
While KC wheat and Chicago wheat were close to unchanged overnight, Matif wheat was up 0.25 euro, said Steve Wagner of CHS Hedging, who expects wheat to stay steady or go down a couple of pennies following corn and soybeans today.
Wheat futures are supported by steady dryness affecting the Russian and European wheat crops which increased expectations for additional U.S. export sales, Allendale said.
