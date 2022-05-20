New-crop wheat commitments are about average compared to the past five years, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. “You could look at that two different ways,” he said. “The first way is that Ukraine has all these issues, so why aren’t we selling more? The second way is that wheat is $12 to $13, and we have an average book of exports, which I suppose is mainly impressive.”
Some far western hard red wheat areas could see temperatures around the freezing mark the next two nights, with even a chance of snow in the forecast, said Jim Warren of CHS Hedging.