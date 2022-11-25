People are also reading…
Russia wheat export prices are still the lowest for buyers. Meanwhile Russia continues to bomb Ukraine cities and infrastructure. Half of Ukraine are in the dark, said Steve Feed of ADM Investor Services.
Wheat bounced slightly higher at the end of Wednesday going into a shortened trading day today. Meanwhile Ukraine exports continue to garner headlines. Reports from the Black Sea show over 100 vessels remain in Istanbul Turkey awaiting inspection with an average 2 1/2 ships cleared/day. That is down from 4.9 ships/day during October. “Just because shipments are leaving Ukraine doesn’t mean they are getting to their destination in a timely fashion,” said Alan Brugler of Barcharts.