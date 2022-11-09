Wheat markets are trading lower today as strength in the U.S. dollar continues and ideas that Ukraine shipments via the Black Sea will continue in some form or fashion, CHS Hedging said. “Prices drew additional pressure from world production increases.”
“The USDA report did not offer much support but was not very negative either,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Likely the uncertainty surrounding Russia and Ukraine right now played into the lower close.”
