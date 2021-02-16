 Skip to main content
Wheat

Wheat markets are rallying overnight as weather issues are bringing production into question, CHS Hedging said. “Record cold temperatures have rekindled fresh ‘winterkill’ chatter for the U.S. wheat crops across our nation’s midsection,” they said.

The winter conditions helped wheat, but so did the drop in the U.S. Dollar and higher row crops, Total Farm Marketing said. “This and talk that their exports could be lower than USDA’s guess offers support,” they said. “Looking ahead, NOAA suggests some weakening of La Nina in April which spells normal spring weather across most of the U.S. plains and Midwest.”

