Wheat markets are rising, “as skepticism remains about exports leaving Ukraine,” CHS Hedging said. “The average spring wheat yield in N. Dakota was estimated at 49.1 bpa by the annual Wheat Quality Council.”
“As a bullish item of note for wheat price – the Buenos Aires Grain Exchange reported that Argentina’s wheat crop is rated only 16% good to excellent as they struggle with drought,” Total Farm Marketing said.
